Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 37,819 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $29,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after purchasing an additional 553,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,772,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,013,000 after purchasing an additional 552,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,794,000 after purchasing an additional 521,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $91.90 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Argus lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,393,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.