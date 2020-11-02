Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,544 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $46,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 94.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 318.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,890 shares of company stock valued at $18,931,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $667.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $707.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

