Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,016 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $34,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

NEM stock opened at $62.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,858 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.