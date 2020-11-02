Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $63,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $603.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.56. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $663.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.08.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,562. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.