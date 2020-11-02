Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $47,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

S&P Global stock opened at $322.73 on Monday. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

