Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 3,110 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $512.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.89.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $497.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $533.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

