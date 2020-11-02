Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of BlackRock worth $52,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $599.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $666.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

