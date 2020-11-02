Toronto Dominion Bank Has $53.26 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 619,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $53,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after buying an additional 3,248,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

