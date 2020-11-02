Toronto Dominion Bank Has $39.17 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 27,265 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $39,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,446,000 after acquiring an additional 186,051 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $202.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.85.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

