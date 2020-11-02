Toronto Dominion Bank Has $30.98 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $30,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 253.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 74,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.38.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $157.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

