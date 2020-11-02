Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $65,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $158.10 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

