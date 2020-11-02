Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $58,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $159.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

