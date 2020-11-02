Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Southern worth $30,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Southern by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Southern by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.