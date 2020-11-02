Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 641 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $32,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after acquiring an additional 760,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,715,000 after acquiring an additional 152,053 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,099,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC opened at $103.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.