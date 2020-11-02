Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,467,000 after purchasing an additional 219,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,870,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 244,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $42.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,033.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,458 shares of company stock worth $20,366,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

