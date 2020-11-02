TheStreet Upgrades Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 57.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Overstock.com by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

