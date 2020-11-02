TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.24.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.22 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $332.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.03.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth $1,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at $910,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,296,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 564,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 528,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

