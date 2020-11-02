The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded The Western Union from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.87.

WU stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in The Western Union by 1.0% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 19,924,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,760,000 after acquiring an additional 191,328 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Western Union by 3.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,251,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,680,000 after acquiring an additional 327,665 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 7,541.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,788 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in The Western Union by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,255,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in The Western Union by 13.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,354,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 165,537 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

