The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Timken (NYSE:TKR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $59.70 on Monday. The Timken has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $61.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 17,750 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $953,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,383,068.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 1.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in The Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.