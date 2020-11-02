The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) alerts:

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Thursday. The Rank Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 78.20 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 328.79 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.96. The company has a market capitalization of $367.24 million and a P/E ratio of 36.00.

The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (1.20) (($0.02)). As a group, research analysts expect that The Rank Group Plc will post 1390.0000309 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.