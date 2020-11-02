The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $1.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

