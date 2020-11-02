The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $8.28 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

