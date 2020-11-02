The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €102.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

FRA:MRK opened at €127.15 ($149.59) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €126.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €112.18.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

