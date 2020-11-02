The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €102.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

FRA:MRK opened at €127.15 ($149.59) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €126.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €112.18.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

