The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.46%.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $23.84 on Monday. The First Bancshares has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $510.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBMS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

