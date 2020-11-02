The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.45-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.393-4.485 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.25.

EL stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.81. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $235.84. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

