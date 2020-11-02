The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after buying an additional 18,701,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,343,000 after purchasing an additional 530,362 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

