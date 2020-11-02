The Chemours (CC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. On average, analysts expect The Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

