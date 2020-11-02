The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,614 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,749 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

