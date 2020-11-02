The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Trimmed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 455,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,653,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 256.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 64,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 46,310 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.4% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

