The Allstate (ALL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Allstate to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $88.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92.
The Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.
