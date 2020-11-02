Thales Group (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 28.9% in October

Thales Group (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Thales Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Thales Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15. Thales Group has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.09.

