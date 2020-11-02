Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,698,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $377,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

