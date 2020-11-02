Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $270,604.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at $754,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $151,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.