Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.39.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,729 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

