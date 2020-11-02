Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $70.03 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,698,985. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,769,000 after purchasing an additional 471,698 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,068,000 after purchasing an additional 285,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,729 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

