Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens lowered Texas Roadhouse from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $70.03 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985 over the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

