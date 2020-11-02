Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Independent Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $388.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.26 and its 200 day moving average is $289.03. Tesla has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.25, for a total transaction of $433,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,064 shares of company stock valued at $52,323,819 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 418.3% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 728.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.