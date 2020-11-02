Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,224,700 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 14,456,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

