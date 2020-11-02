Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.82.

Tenable stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,599,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $146,962,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at $487,670.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,822,002 shares of company stock worth $155,333,516. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 213.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 35.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tenable by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 204,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Tenable by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 651,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

