Telsey Advisory Group Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $250.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $213.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.