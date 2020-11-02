Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in October

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,400 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 639,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.3 days.

TELDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TELDF opened at $2.48 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

