Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.00. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Telecom Italia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.