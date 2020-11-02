Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 34,161 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.34.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $196.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $145,617.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,771.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,958 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

