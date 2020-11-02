Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $3.80 on Monday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 120.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

