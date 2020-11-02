TD Securities Boosts First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$20.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.24.

TSE:FM opened at C$15.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.88. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$15.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of -25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

