TCW Group Inc. Trims Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 200,642 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of DHT worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in DHT by 8.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

DHT opened at $4.81 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.23 million. DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

