TCW Group Inc. Sells 5,572 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Prologis by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $99.20 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

