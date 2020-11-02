TCW Group Inc. Sells 22,747 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,747 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 118,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 477.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of GLPI opened at $36.35 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

