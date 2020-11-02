TCW Group Inc. Sells 22,466 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 190.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $118.53 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

