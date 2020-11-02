TCW Group Inc. Sells 168,053 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 168,053 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

